The Moustrap, the World's Longest-Running Play, Announces London Return Date

The case is back on! Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will resume performances at St. Martin’s Theatre in the West End on October 23, 2020. The play suspended performances earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced a Broadway shutdown for the remainder of 2020. The Mousetrap will enforce social distancing guidelines and will perform in accordance with the government stipulations for stage four of the recently announced road map for the return of live theater and music.

Known as the "world's longest-running play," The Moustrap has been running since 1952 and will celebrate 70 years in London in 2022. "It feels very symbolic that The Mousetrap will be amongst the first West End show to open its doors again," said producer Adam Spiegel in a statement."As well as being the longest running play in the world, Agatha Christie is the best-selling novelist this country has ever produced. She had already left a legacy for us to take great pride in. Her name being back up in lights in the West End, heralding the beginning of the end of a very dark time in the history of the theatre, means she will rightly remain one of the most celebrated figures in our cultural life.”

The Moustrap follows the story of seven strangers who find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover—to their horror—a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?