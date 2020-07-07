Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson & Norm Lewis Join Virtual Summer Concert Series

As previously reported, Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway concert series, which first began in Provincetown at the Art House in 2011, is debuting as a weekly virtual series entitled the Seth Concert Series. Hosted by SiriusXM On Broadway personality and Stars in the House co-host Rudetsky, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson and Norm Lewis have joined the lineup, which has already included Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga and Melissa Errico.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is set to perform on July 12 at 8PM ET. Lewis will appear on July 19, followed by Hilty on July 26 and Jackson on August 2. Each weekly show premieres on Sunday nights at 8PM ET with a second showing Mondays at 3PM ET for viewers in other time zones. Tickets are available here.

Hilty received a 2016 Tony nom for her performance in Noises Off. She made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked and returned to Broadway in 9 to 5: The Musical. In 2012, Hilty landed the role of Ivy Lynn on NBC’s musical drama Smash. After making his Broadway debut understudying both male leads in the Tony-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie and creating the role of Matthew in the off-Broadway musical Altar Boyz, Cheyenne Jackson took on his first leading role in All Shook Up. His other Broadway credits include Xanadu, Finian’s Rainbow and The Performers. Lewis is a Tony nominee for his turn in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. His Broadway credits also include Once On This Island, Les Misérables, Side Show, Tommy, Miss Saigon and The Phantom of the Opera.