Odds & Ends: Kelli O’Hara, Jeremy Jordan & More Set for Concert Series

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Weekly Seth Rudetsky Concert Series to Feature Kelli O'Hara & More

Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway concert series, which first began in Provincetown at the Art House in 2011, will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled the Seth Concert Series. Hosted by SiriusXM On Broadway personality and Stars in the House co-host Rudetsky, the first event will take place on May 31 and feature Tony winner Kelli O’Hara. Little Shop of Horrors star Jeremy Jordan and Tony winner Jessie Mueller will headline the subsequent two weeks. Each weekly show will premiere on Sunday nights at 8PM ET with a second showing Mondays at 3PM ET for viewers in other time zones. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dates Set for Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre from a State of Isolation

As previously reported, BBC Arts has joined forces with the theater company Headlong and Century Films for Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre from a State of Isolation, a series of short, digital plays written and performed in isolation. Written by celebrated playwrights, including Ink's Tony-nominated scribe James Graham, the plays will respond to how our understanding and experiences of community, education, work, relationships, family, culture, climate and capitalism are evolving on an unprecedented scale as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The cast of over 50 U.K. actors includes Tony nominee Denise Gough, Arthur Darvill and many more. Using digital conferencing technology and combining live and pre-recorded material, a select few of these intimate new works will be broadcast on BBC May 26, 27 and 28 at 10PM on BBC Four.

Ben Platt Performs New Tom Kitt Song for Columbia Grads

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many high schools, colleges and universities are having graduation festivities online. On May 20, Columbia University held a virtual ceremony, which included a performance from Tony winner Ben Platt; he treated students to an original song written by Columbia alum and Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt. Congrats to the class of 2020! Enjoy the performance below.

Tina Scribe Katori Hall Pens Stars Series P-Valley

Katori Hall, who wrote the book of the Broadway musical Tina, has created a TV series based on her play Pussy Valley. She serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Called P-Valley, the eight-episode series will premiere on Starz on July 12 at 8PM ET. The drama tells the story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors. P-Valley's episodes are directed by women, including award-winning music video director Karena Evans, Millicent Shelton, Tamra Davis, Geeta V. Patel, Sydney Freeland and Barbara Brown.

Dramatists Guild Foundation Announces 2020 Stephen Schwartz and Thom Thomas Award Winners

The Dramatists Guild Foundation has announced this year’s recipients of the Stephen Schwartz and Thom Thomas Awards. Khiyon Hursey is the recipient of the $10,000 Stephen Schwartz Award, which is given annually to a musical theater writer whose voice is seen as critical to the continued success of the craft. In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Thom Thomas Award will be given to multiple honorees for the first time with a grant of $4,000 each. Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Julia Meinwald and Benjamin Velez are this year's honorees. Want more information on how to support theater writers? Head here.