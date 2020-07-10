New Photo Series: The Book of Mormon's Darius Nichols Misses His Broadway Home #AwayFromHome

Living near the theater district during the Broadway shutdown, photographer and performer Matthew Stocke has been haunted walking past the empty theater palaces sitting in repose, waiting for the lights and stars to return. In this new Broadway.com photo feature, he reunites performers with their Broadway home Away From Home.

DARIUS NICHOLS

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Darius Nichols has been an ensemble member in The Book of Mormon for the past six years. Prior to stepping into the Tony-winning musical comedy, he appeared on Broadway in 110 in the Shade, South Pacific and the 2009 Broadway revival of Hair. Here, he talks about a return visit to the Eugene O'Neill Theatre and why his roller coaster year has made his Mormon family bonds closer than ever.

“It was very emotional, coming back to the theater and seeing it locked up. It was nice to see the old girl, but not being able to get in there was disappointing… I am quarantining alone. My husband passed away from prostate cancer in February. At times, I’d be coming from the hospital, straight to the theater to do the show. My husband encouraged it. He’d say, ‘You need to go do the show tonight.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can.’ He said, ‘You can.’ I look forward to seeing the boys in my dressing room who have become my brothers over the six years that I’ve been in the show. This time has ironically brought us closer. We Zoom call with each other weekly; we catch up, laugh with each other. We’re planning a vacation in Atlanta for the four of us, which would never have happened if we were still working. That’s kind of a gift: that we’ve become closer as friends and as men because we’re stuck at home… I’ve learned that I’m stronger than I thought I was. With everything going on personally and professionally—you don’t know how strong you are until being strong is your only option.”

Photos by Matthew Stocke/Matt James Photo NYC for Broadway.com

Additional reporting by Lindsey Sullivan