Tina Fey, Rosie O’Donnell & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

An impressive lineup is set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, July 13

8PM ET: Guest Host Andréa Burns welcomes Manhattan School Of Music's Elizabeth Baxley. ​



Tuesday, July 14

8PM ET: Broadway Record Breakers with Marlene Danielle (a Cats cast member for its entire 18-year Broadway run), Alton Fitzgerald White (played 4,308 performances as Mufasa in The Lion King) and Guinness World Record holder Donna Marie Asbury.



Wednesday, July 15

8PM ET: 30 Rock reunion with Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski and more surprise guests.



Friday, July 17

8PM ET: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend reunion with Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin, Donna Lynne Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, David Hull, Vella Lovell, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz.



Saturday, July 18

8PM ET: The Rizzos Go Together...! Rosie O’Donnell, Joely Fisher, Mackenzie Phillips and Maureen McCormack reminisce about their time in the role.



Sunday, July 19

8PM ET: Plays In The House Teen Edition presents The Show Must Go Online by Amarillo Little Theatre Academy. Starring Alexis Bodkin, Mia Bonds, Kayden Burns, Tre Butcher, Joslyn Choate, Grason Derington, Erin Edwards, Madie Evans, Hannah Felker, Lauren Girty, Jocelin Graham, Macie Groomer, Carrie Huckabay, Bradley Hurt, Austen Jones, Sterling Knight, Savannah Loshnowsky, Abigail Martin, Emily McCallie, Zoë Parrish, Kierce Sanchez, Chloe Spellmann, Sadie Stone and Ethan Worsham. Benefitting Synchronicity Playmaking for Girls.

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.