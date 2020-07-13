Joel Grey to Direct Phillipa Soo, Bebe Neuwirth & More in On Borrowed Time for The Actors Fund

Tony and Oscar winner Joel Grey is getting back into the director's chair. He will helm a reading of Paul Osborn’s On Borrowed Time to benefit The Actors Fund. Part of the Two River Theater’s “Two River Rising” series, the event will take place on August 5 at 7PM ET and on August 6 at 7PM ET. Online benefit event tickets are $25 and can be reserved here.

The cast of the reading will include Phillipa Soo, Bebe Neuwirth, Steven Skybell, Sam Waterston, Blair Brown, Michael Cumpsty, Oakes Fegley and Bill Irwin.

On Borrowed Time is a magical fantasy about the love between a little boy and his Gramps. When Death himself pays them a visit in the form of a man named Mr. Brink, Gramps outwits him—trapping Brink in a tree and refusing to let him down.

“Though I’m not nine anymore, I’ve revisited this play many times throughout my life," Grey said. "I’m not sure I ever needed to hear what it has to say as much as I do right now.”