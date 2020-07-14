Musical Based on The Lost Boys Movie Eyes a Broadway Bow

Though theaters remain shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, stage shows are, of course, still being developed. According to SYFY WIRE, musician Gerard McMahon is "nearly done" creating a musical based on the 1987 movie The Lost Boys, which was directed by Joel Schumacher. McMahon revealed that the musical, which is entitled A Lost Boys Story, is eyeing a Broadway bow in either late 2021 or 2022 based on coronavirus health and safety guidelines.

This incarnation focuses on David (memorably played by Kiefer Sutherland in the film), who is put in an orphanage run by head vampire Max (played by Edward Herrmann in the movie) and is turned into a member of the living dead. "It’s very much a story of immortality, but it’s also a story about how people in their twenties think they’re immortal, anyway," McMahon said. "It kind of runs that parallel of pop culture."

McMahon said JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in Jon Favreau's live-action The Lion King film, will play Laddie, the youngest member of the blood-sucking group. A Clockwork Orange's Malcolm McDowell is in talks to play head vampire Max.

Intrigued? The music to A Lost Boys Story is already available on Spotify.

Watch the action-packed trailer for The Lost Boys film below.