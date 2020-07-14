Hear Bernadette Peters' Top Tips for Adopting a Dog in Preparation for Broadway Barks

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters is gearing up to host Broadway Barks on July 16. Theater fans (and animal lovers!) can watch the star-packed virtual event event and its lineup of adoptable dogs and cats on Broadway.com. Peters stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the big night: "It's called 'Broadway Barks Across America.' I've always wanted to help shelters across the country." The star-studded roster and adorable pets are great reasons to watch this year's Broadway Barks. For those interested in adopting, Peters has some super helpful tips. Get all five below, and be sure to tune in for Broadway Barks on July 16 at 7:30PM ET!