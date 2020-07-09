Find a New Best Friend! Bernadette Peters Brings Broadway Barks Online for All-Star Broadway.com Livestream on July 16

Broadway Barks is bringing its adorable line-up of adoptable dogs and cats online, with an all-star livestream hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters. The 22nd annual event, produced with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway.com, can be seen on our YouTube page on Thursday, July 16 at 7:30PM ET.

Titled "Broadway Barks Across America," the 2020 installment of the popular event will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country. Set to appear with Peters are, in alphabetical order, Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Alan Cumming, Ted Danson, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Gloria Estefan, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julie Halston, Jon Hamm, Emmylou Harris, Sean Hayes, Hugh Jackman, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney, Rebecca Luker, Audra McDonald, Malcolm McDowell, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell, Mandy Patinkin, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, John Stamos, Mary Steenburgen, Will Swenson, Michael Urie, Nia Vardalos, Adrienne Warren and Vanessa Williams.

Pets from the following participating shelters will hit the spotlight on this year's Broadway Barks: 1 Love For Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Adopt–A–Boxer, Adopt –A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society Of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis’ Friends, Humane Society Of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal, Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPARC (Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center), SPCA Of Westchester, Tetan Valley Community Animal Shelter and Urban Cat League. All funds raised during the livestream will go to the participating shelters. Donations can be made directly at BroadwayBarks.com.

A Tony Award-winning Broadway favorite, Peters founded Broadway Barks with her friend, the late Mary Tyler Moore in 1998. In its 22 years, it has become New York City's premiere animal adoption event, featuring more than 2,000 cats and dogs. Approximately 85% of these animals have successfully found their forever homes at Broadway Barks. A regular staple in the theater district's Shubert Alley, this is the first time the event has gone online, with Paul Wontorek (Buyer & Cellar, Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration) acting as producer for Broadway.com.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States. The support helps provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the largest single financial supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also provides annual grants to more than 450 HIV/AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.