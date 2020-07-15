Six Cancels U.K. Drive-In Theater Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The previously announced drive-in theater tour of the popular Six has been canceled. Originally set to play at 12 drive-in concert venues in the U.K. as part of Live Nation Entertainment’s Utilita Live from the Drive-In summer season, Six's tour will not proceed as planned due to lockdown updates related to the novel COVID-19 that has Broadway closed for the remainder of the year.

“The latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence,“ said producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles in a statement. "We know that ultimately there is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our company and the Six Queendom. We look forward to better times.”

With productions in London, on Broadway and across the world, Six, like so many shows, had to put performances on pause as a result of the coronavirus. The Broadway show began performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on February 13. Its opening night, scheduled for March 12, was canceled following the news of the shutdown.

Directed by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from our history books. Six was nominated for five Olivier Awards in 2019, including Best New Musical.