Broadway Stars Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Their First Child

Theater couple Colin Donnell and Patti Murin are parents! Cecily Philips Donnell was born on July 14. Murin shared a photo on Instagram on July 17.

The couple appears to have named their daughter after the character Cecily from the musical Fly By Night, in which Murin appeared in 2014 at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons. The quote Murin included in her Instagram post is also from the show by Kim Rosenstock, Will Connolly and Michael Mitnick.

Donnell and Murin met in 2013 when they both starred in a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost at the Delacorte Theater. They were married in 2015. Donnell has been seen on Broadway in Jersey Boys, Anything Goes and Violet. He also starred on NBC's Chicago Med. Murin's Broadway credits include Frozen, Lysistrata Jones and Xanadu.