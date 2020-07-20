Original Rent Stars and More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

Viva la vie boheme! An exciting roster is set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, July 20

8PM ET: Guest Host Andréa Burns. ​



Tuesday, July 21

8PM ET: The Comeback reunion with Lisa Kudrow, Michael Patrick King, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Lance Barber and Damian Young.



Wednesday, July 22

8PM ET: Rent reunion with Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal.



Friday, July 24

8PM ET: Guest Host Sierra Boggess.



Sunday, July 26

8PM ET: Plays In The House Teen Edition presents A Simpler Time by various playwrights. Benefiting Philadelphia Young Playwrights.

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.