Alan Menken & Glenn Slater's Spellbound Movie Musical Gets Release Date

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 21, 2020
Alan Menken & Glenn Slater
(Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's animated movie musical Spellbound has a release date. Helmed by Shrek director Vicky Jenson, the feature from Skydance Animation and Paramount is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022, according to The Wrap.

Spellbound centers on a young girl who must break a spell that has split her kingdom in two.

The creative team for the animated movie musical also includes scribes Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton as well as Shrek producer David Lipman. Menken and Slater have collaborated on Broadway's A Bronx Tale, Leap of Faith, Sister Act andThe Little Mermaid.

Casting and a production timeline will be announced later.

