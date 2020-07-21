Odds & Ends: Ethan Slater's New EP Life Is Weird Hits Earbuds & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Tony Nominee Ethan Slater Releases New EP Life Is Weird

Tony nominee Ethan Slater released his second EP Life Is Weird on July 21. This release expands on the previous EP Wanderer, which was released last year. The tracks were recorded at Soundcat Studios in Brooklyn. "When I was performing on Broadway, I got to hear from a lot of young people who reached out with a lot of questions about ‘life,’" Slater said in a statement. "It made me think about myself in high school, and the anxiety of all those unanswerable questions (which I never solved). So I wrote Life Is Weird, to make some sense of my experience going through that.” Take a listen here!

Erika Henningsen & Kyle Selig Perform 'Dancing on the Rooftops'

The #BeAPart project, a virtual initiative raising money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and other relief organizations and charities, is giving artists the opportunity to contribute video performances inspired by the pandemic and the heroes who have stepped forward to fight on its front lines. Theater couple Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig have offered a gorgeous virtual performance of the original song "Dancing on the Rooftops." Watch the sweet serenade below!

David Byrne's American Utopia to Open Toronto Film Festival

Though Broadway theaters remain shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, fans will be able to catch David Byrne's American Utopia later this year. As previously announced, Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the Broadway show during its run at the Hudson Theatre, and HBO is set to present the filmed version later this year. Variety reports that it will be the opening night presentation at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival, which will be a combination of both physical and virtual events this year. The festival will begin on September 10.

Patrick Page & Karen Ziemba Set for Shakespeare in Vegas

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present a digital reading of Shakespeare in Vegas, a comedy about a Vegas impresario and serious New York actor who aim to bring the Bard to the Las Vegas strip, on July 23. Hadestown's Patrick Page and Tony winner Karen Ziemba will appear in the reading, which will be available to stream through July 27. Donations are encouraged to support TheatreWorks, which like many other theaters across America, has been forced to cancel performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For more info, head here.

Cheyenne Jackson to Appear in Musical Netflix Series

Netflix will release Julie and the Phantoms, a musical series from Kenny Ortega, on September 10. Deadline reports that Madison Reyes stars in the show, which follows Julie, whose passion for music dwindles after the loss of her mother. With the help of three ghosts played by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner, she reawakens her love for music and forms a band. Cheyenne Jackson will appear in the series; no word yet on his character, but we are loving the purple outfit.