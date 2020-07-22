Sponsored
Laura Benanti, Jessie Mueller & More Stars Slated for Ballots Over Broadway

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 22, 2020
Laura Benanti
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

On August 7 at 8PM PT (11PM ET), a bevy of Broadway stars will offer an intimate evening of musical performances to benefit Field Team 6 and Higher Heights for America. The virtual concert Ballots Over Broadway is presented by Feminists in Action and Momtivist, in partnership with HODG, Civic Sundays, Persist Happy Hour and Face the Music.

The lineup is set to feature Laura Benanti, Jessie Mueller, André De Shields, Eden Espinosa, Santino Fontana, Andy Karl, Orfeh, John Tartaglia, Shanice Williams, Nik Walker and more.

Head here for tickets. Those who donate specific amounts could receive an acknowledgement during the show or even a personalized video from one of the evening's performers.

