Odds & Ends: Will Lisa Kudrow Come to Broadway as The Comeback's Valerie Cherish?

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Could Lisa Kudrow Come to Broadway as Her Comeback Character?

Will Emmy winner Lisa Kudrow could reprise one of her kookiest characters on Broadway? No, we're not talking about a Friends musical. Instead, there is talk she may play Valerie Cherish, the delightfully delusional protagonist in her HBO cult favorite The Comeback, on stage. Nothing is confirmed, but we hope producers hear us when we say, "We do need to see that!"

Watch Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson in Love In the Time of Corona

The trailer has arrived for Freeform's Love In the Times of Corona! As previously announced, Leslie Odom Jr., who Broadway fans can also see on the new retrospective video series Watch With Me, and his wife, fellow performer Nicolette Robinson executive produce and star in the four-part limited series, which follows four interwoven stories about the search for love and connection during this time of quarantine. The cast also includes Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell. Love In the Time of Corona is scheduled to premiere on Freeform on August 22 and 23. Watch the trailer below!

Broadway's Emmy Raver-Lampman Joins Central Park

Emmy Raver-Lampman, who has appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, Hair and Jekyll & Hyde, will lend her voice to Molly Tillerman on the second season of the animated series Central Park. Kristen Bell previously voiced the biracial character; according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's creative team said it would look for a Black or biracial actress to play the role amid serious conversations about representation in the entertainment industry. Raver-Lampman's additional screen credits include The Umbrella Academy, Jane the Virgin and A Million Little Things.

Seret Scott Garners Gordon Davidson Award

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) has named Seret Scott, who has directed more than 100 professional theater productions since the late 1980s, as its third Gordon Davidson Award winner. The award recognizes a director or choreographer for lifetime achievement and distinguished service in the national, not-for-profit theater. The Public Theater's Artistic Director Oskar Eustis received the inaugural Gordon Davidson Award in 2018; director Lisa Peterson received the second award in 2019. Tony-winning director Jack O’Brien will present the Gordon Davidson Award to Scott in a virtual ceremony this fall.

Tony Nominee Sarah Stiles to Release Debut EP

What's gonna happen? Tony nominee and former vlogger Sarah Stiles is going to release her first EP, that's what! Broadway Records has announced You Can Ukulele With Me, a collaboration between Stiles and songwriter Holly Gewandter. Recorded just a few weeks before the coronavirus crisis, the five-track EP will be available on August 21.

P.S. The cast of Sing Street wants you to register to vote! Watch the fun video below.