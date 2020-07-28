In the Heights Scribe Quiara Alegría Hudes to Write Script for New Movie Life Is a Carnival

Quiara Alegría Hudes, who penned the book for In the Heights and the screenplay for its film adaptation, has her next project. She has been tapped to write Warner Brothers' new film Life Is a Carnival, according to Variety. She will reunite with In the Heights film producers Scott Sanders and Mara Jacobs for the Latin music-infused movie.

“I was hungry to write a story about generations of Latinas that folded in the survival, struggle, and celebration my own elders modeled for me,” Hudes said in a statement. “The opportunity to tell such a tale with the rich traditions of salsa and Latin music, to grapple with and engage those delicious syncopations and complex sonorities—well, I couldn’t pass it up! To me, Latin music means party and protest. It means community and history. It means joy and self-determination. I’m excited to begin this new creative journey.”

Hudes won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Water By the Spoonful. Her other works include Barrio Grrrl!, Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, 26 Miles, Yemaya's Belly, Daphne's Dive, Miss You Like Hell and more.

While waiting on more news regarding a production timeline and casting for the new film, check out the In the Heights movie trailer below.