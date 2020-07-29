Sponsored
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Cumming & More Set for Cooper Union Benefit Concert

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 29, 2020
Brian Stokes Mitchell
(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

This news gets top marks! On August 12 at 7:30PM ET, there will be a virtual, one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the legacy and mission of the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. The event, which will feature musical performances, celebrity readings and shout outs from distinguished guests, will support the school’s commitment to return to free tuition for all undergraduate students.

The evening's lineup includes Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Cumming, Arian Moayed, Tracey Ullman, Margaret Cho, Kathleen Chalfant, Jen Malenke, Kimberly Marable, Tokala Clifford, Kimberly Guerrero, Michael Kelly, Aléna Watters, Jody Long, Alfre Woodard, Ben Folds and more.

Register for the livestream here.

