Hollywood Emmy Nominee Jeremy Pope to Play Sammy Davis Jr. in Scandalous!

Fresh off earning his first Emmy nomination for his performance as screenwriter Archie Coleman in Netflix's Hollywood, two-time Tony nominee Jeremy Pope is teaming up with Hollywood and Pose director and executive producer Janet Mock for Scandalous!, a drama about the interracial love affair between Sammy Davis Jr. and Kim Novak, according to Deadline. Pope will play Davis Jr. in the film. No word yet on who will take on the role of movie star Novak.

Matthew Fantaci has penned the script for Scandalous!, which will be produced by Jonathan Glickman, who is also producing the upcoming Aretha Franklin film Respect, and Jon Levin. Production is supposed to begin this fall in Los Angeles.

Pope garnered a pair of Tony nominations in 2019 for his Broadway debut in Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy and for his performance as Eddie Kendricks in The Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud. Hollywood marked Pope's first collaboration with Mock and Ryan Murphy; he is also expected to appear on season three of Pose.