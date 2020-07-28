73rd Annual Tony Awards, Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman Among 2020 Primetime Emmy Nominees

Nominations for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed on July 28 by host Leslie Jones and presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany. The list includes some of Broadway's brightest stars, including Tony winner Billy Porter of Pose (he won last year), as well as the 73rd Annual Tony Awards for Outstanding Variety Special (Live); the broadcast's director Glenn Weiss also received a nomination. The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on September 20 at 8PM ET on ABC.

Music Man-bound star Hugh Jackman, who won a 2005 Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance in a Variety Program for the 58th Annual Tony Awards, was nominated for his performance as Frank Tassone on Bad Education. Jeremy Pope, who received a pair of Tony nominations last year for performances in Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud, garnered his first Emmy nomination for Hollywood.

In addition, American Son, which starred Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale on Broadway, is nominated for Outstanding Television Movie for its stage-to-screen adaptation on Netflix; Washington is also nominated for her performance on Little Fires Everywhere. Broadway alum John Mulaney's star-packed The Sack Lunch Bunch, which will receive two brand new specials, is also nominated.

Other notable nominees include Leslie Odom Jr. for Central Park, Brian Cox, James Cromwell and Cherry Jones for Succession, Bette Midler for The Politician, Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies, Billy Crudup and Martin Short for The Morning Show, Cicely Tyson for How to Get Away with Murder, Jim Parsons and Holland Taylor for Hollywood, Laura Linney for Ozark, Phylicia Rashad for This Is Us, Christina Applegate for Dead To Me, Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True, Uzo Aduba and Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, Bradley Whitford for The Handmaid's Tale, Jeffrey Wright for Westworld, Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones for the short form series #FreeRayshawn and Corey Hawkins for the short form series Survive. Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, who recently narrated The Public Theater and WNYC's Richard II four-part radio play, was nominated for narrating Serengeti.

Starry theater alums Adam Driver and Phoebe Waller-Bridge received nods for their respective hosting stints on Saturday Night Live. As previously reported, Jodie Comer, nominated for Killing Eve, is eyeing the Miss Honey role in the Matilda movie.

For the full list of 2020 Emmy nominations, click here.