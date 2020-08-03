Janie Dee & Joanna Riding to Headline Outdoor Concert Performance of A Little Night Music in London

Two-time Olivier winner Janie Dee and her recent Follies revival co-star Joanna Riding will headline a special outdoor concert performance of A Little Night Music, directed by Alastair Knights, on August 15 in London's Holland Park. Alex Parker will conduct an eight-piece ensemble in Jason Carr’s orchestration of Stephen Sondheim’s score. Those interested in being added to the waiting list for tickets—the concert is already sold out!—head here.

In accordance with current guidelines on social distancing, capacity is strictly limited to 200. All seating will be thoroughly cleaned before audiences arrive. Audience members are asked to wear masks, and the box office will be ticketless and cashless.

Based on Ingmar Bergman's film Smiles of a Summer Night, A Little Night Music is set in a weekend country house in late 19th century Sweden, bringing together surprising liaisons, long simmering passions and a taste of love's endless possibilities. The story centers on the elegant actress Desirée Armfeldt and the spider's web of sensuality, intrigue, and desire that surrounds her. The Sondheim score features one of the composer's best-known songs, "Send in the Clowns," as well as "Every Day a Little Death," "The Miller's Son," and "A Weekend in the Country."