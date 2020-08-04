Broadway Bares: Zoom In Raises $596,504 for BC/EFA

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS raised $596,504 from its first online edition of its annual striptease spectacular. Broadway Bares: Zoom In took place on August 1 and featured new performances, plus favorite numbers from years past. Appearances by celebrity guests included Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Beth Leavel, Lesli Margherita and more.

“I created Bares to bring the Broadway community together so we could understand our collective power to make a difference in the early days of the AIDS crisis," said the event's creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell. "Today, we’re still using that power and our sexy dancing bodies to raise money for Broadway Cares, and our spirits, too.”

Last year, Broadway Bares took stars and fans around the world with Broadway Bares: Take Off. That event raised a record-breaking $2,006,192. Broadway Bares has raised more than $21.8 million for BC/EFA to date.

The stream is still available to view here.