Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch the Star-Packed Trailer for Ratched, Starring Sarah Paulson

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 4, 2020

The nail-biting trailer for Netflix's Ratched, which follows the origin story of Nurse Ratched from Ken Kesey's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has arrived. As previously reported, a theater alums abound in Ryan Murphy's new series, which stars Emmy winner Sarah Paulson. Two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony winner Sophie Okonedo, Tony winner Harriet Harris, Corey Stoll, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Sharon Stone, Rosanna Arquette, Vincent D'Onofrio and more stars appear in the series. Note the delightfully eerie usage of "Big Spender" from Sweet Charity in the trailer. The series premieres on Netflix on September 18. Watch below!

Sarah Paulson in "Ratched"
View Comments

Star Files

Charlie Carver

Cynthia Nixon

Sarah Paulson

Corey Stoll
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Channing Tatum & More Join Forces for Untitled Lady MacBeth Musical for Amazon
  2. Tony Winner Ali Stroker Set for Lifetime Holiday Movie
  3. Last Call: Scott Rollison & Haley Wilson on Toasting Hangmen
Back to Top
Newsletters