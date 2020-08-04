Anthony Ramos & Naomi Scott Set for Comedic Sci-Fi Film Distant

The camera loves this duo! Anthony Ramos, who can be seen in Hamilton on Disney+ and will star in the upcoming In the Heights film, and Aladdin leading lady Naomi Scott will star in Amblin Partners’ upcoming comedic sci-fi film Distant. According to Deadline, Scott will replace Rachel Brosnahan, who had to part ways with the project due to scheduling conflicts with production on the next season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Directed by Blades of Glory's Josh Gordon and Will Speck and written by Spenser Cohen, the film follows an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must make his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor.

Ramos made his Broadway debut originating the dual roles of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. He appeared in a 2018 Kennedy Center staging of Miranda's In the Heights as Usnavi, a role he will reprise in the upcoming screen adaptation. He made his major motion picture debut as Ramon in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born. Prior to appearing as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action Aladdin film, Scott was seen in the recent Power Rangers film and has appeared in The 33, Disney Channel's original movie Lemonade Mouth and Fox's Terra Nova.

A production timeline for Distant will be announced later.