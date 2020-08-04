Jenn Colella & More Join The Great American Songbook Concert Series

A slew of stars are set for The Great American Songbook Concert Series! In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, producer Scott Siegel brings this virtual series, a celebration of American songwriters from Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, into the homes of audiences via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The concerts premiere bi-weekly on Thursdays at 7:00PM ET and are free to watch. The latest edition of series will premiere on August 13 with Tony nominee Jenn Colella.

Siegel created a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to producing these concert and paying the artists that perform. So far, over 175 audience members, each credited with the title of producer, have generously donated to series, raising over $20,000. Additionally, Siegel has received a matching grant of $25,000.

The many stars who have either performed or will appear in upcoming concerts include Christina Bianco, Kerry Butler, Robert Cuccioli, Quentin Earl Darrington, Tony DeSare, Debbie Gravitte, Aaron Lazar, Beth Malone, Karen Mason, Luba Mason, Kenita R. Miller, Christiane Noll, Kerry O'Malley, Patrick Page, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Elizabeth Stanley, Tom Wopat and Karen Ziemba.

“I conceived this series to be a ‘win’ for everyone. The audience wins because we give them free concerts available on all social media platforms. The performers win because they get paid to perform when there are virtually no other paying jobs out there right now (and they get to be seen by thousands of people). And, finally, the donors win because they are acknowledged as the shows producers," Siegel said. "I believe that this is a feel good story in a feel bad world."