Live-Action Mulan Film Will Arrive on Disney+ September 4

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 5, 2020
Yifei Liu in "Mulan"
(Photo: Disney)

After a big screen premiere date for the Mulan live-action film was continuously delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the action-packed movie will now be offered in audiences' homes. According to Vanity Fair, Mulan will be available for $29.99 on Disney+ beginning on September 4.

As previously announced, this adaptation is not a musical like the original film, which featured music by Matthew Wilder and lyrics by Broadway's David Zippel. Tony winner Lea Salonga, who voiced the lead role in the original Disney movie, took to Twitter following an interview with the live-action film's director Niki Caro to assure fans that, "The new film will stand proud and tall without the songs."

Mulan explores the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, played by Yifei Liu in the new film. She disguises herself as a man and takes her father’s place in the army to fight the invading Huns.

In addition to Hamilton's Disney+ release, it was also previously reported that a live-action film version of Once On This Island is in the works for the streaming service.

Watch the trailer for Mulan below!

