How Jackie Burns Filmed the New Virtual Musical A Killer Party From Her Childhood Bedroom

For the past six months, Broadway workers have been creating new ways to experience theater due to the novel COVID-19 virus shutting down theaters for the rest of the year. A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical is a new show created entirely in quarantine and featuring several Broadway favorites like Michael James Scott, Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Jackie Burns and more. The original production features music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is directed by Marc Bruni. Burns, who plays Joan McArthur, joined Broadway.com's #LiveatFive: Home Edition to celebrate its release and share behind-the-scenes secrets of filming and more.

Jackie Burns in "A Killer Party"

A Killer Party is a 90-minute musical offered in nine episodes, with the first three now available for purchase. "A few weeks into quarantine my buddy Jason Howland, who is the composer of Little Women, called me and said, 'I have this idea for a musical.' He didn't even have to tell me about it because I just think he's a genius," Burns said to Beth Stevens. "He brought the rest of the team on board, and they wrote this hilarious, brand new digital musical that's never been done before. They basically took this terrible time that we're in and created jobs for over 50 plus people in our industry. The cast is just out of control. It's amazing."

Because of quarantine, the process of creating A Killer Party was unique for each person. "This was all DIY for us," Burns said. "We had our significant other or parent or friend shooting this for us. They were our PAs, our directors, our hair and make up. It was totally a labor of love. I'm in Connecticut at my parent's house in my childhood bedroom filming this. The whole thing was super collaborative because I know my space better than the team does so it was all on us. It was super fun to get your creative juices flowing and originate something that has never have been done before."

Although she is hoping that this will be her stepping stone to receive an EGOT (she would thank Bernadette Peters first in an acceptance speech), Burns is well-known for being the longest-running Elphaba in Wicked. With over 1400 high-flying performances in the blockbuster, she shared some favorite memories. "I'm the only Elphaba that has gone back twice," Burns said. "That's a lot of green. It is really funny because when I was doing the show—I had gone to get facials. When they start doing the extractions and they're getting green coming out of my pores, you could hear them freak out a little. I've had a few estheticians be like, 'I think that you might have an infection.' I was like 'No, no—I get painted green for work.' Such a fun time of my life."

