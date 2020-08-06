Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle: 'No One Should Lose Their Healthcare in a Pandemic'

Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle participated in a press call with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and other labor union leaders on August 6 to discuss the importance of passing the HEROES Act (a.k.a. the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act) in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The proposed bill responds to the coronavirus' impact on the economy by providing funding and other assistance for individuals and governments, requires employers to develop and implement infectious disease exposure control plans, eliminates cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatments and more. As of Friday, July 31, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act's $600-per-week federal supplement to unemployment insurance expired.

Shindle emphasized the need for government funding during this time. "With Broadway closed, the $600 a week has been indispensable," she said. "Members are worried about the basics. The longer the pandemic rages out of control, the more likely everyone in the arts will face a healthcare crisis without action from Congress. No one should lose their healthcare in the middle of a pandemic."

Shindle also responded to criticism that those hoping to receive unemployment stipends have no desire to continue working. "We desperately want to go back to work. We just don’t want people to die for that," she said. "It will be months before it is safe to go back to work for any of us. The additional $600 is a lifeline for us. The Senate must act to pass the HEROES Act."

As previously reported, Broadway theaters wll say closed through at least January 3, 2021.