Brent Carver, Tony Winner for Kiss of the Spider Woman, Dies at 68

Brent Carver, who took home the Tony for his leading turn in 1993's Kiss of the Spider Woman, died on August 4 at the age of 68. The actor passed away in his hometown of Cranbrook, BC in Canada. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Born on November 17, 1951, Carver began his career in 1972 when he appeared on the popular Canadian comedy-drama The Beachcombers. He went on to make his professional stage debut the same year in a Canadian production of Jaques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. Since then, he has been seen on screen in The Twilight Zone, Twice In a Lifetime, The Event and more. His last screen credit is 2014's The Whale.

In 1993, Carver made his Broadway debut as Molina in the acclaimed Kiss of the Spider Woman alongside leading lady Chita Rivera. Carver would go on to receive his first Tony nomination and take home the trophy. Six years later, Carver earned his second Tony nomination for his turn as Leo Frank in Jason Robert Brown's Parade. He also appeared in 2004's King Lear and the most recent Romeo and Juliet revival starring Condola Rashad and Orlando Bloom, which marks his final Broadway credit.