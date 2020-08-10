Sponsored
Lynn Nottage & More to Contribute Works to New Virtual Experience Theatre for One: Here We Are

by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 10, 2020
Lynn Nottage
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Theatre for One, the intimate theatrical experience that brings together one actor and one audience member, will launch its first ever virtual experience this month with Theatre for One: Here We Are beginning on August 20 at 6PM ET. The series of eight world premiere microplays, which is part of Brookfield Place’s #BFPLatHome initiative, will run each Thursday through September 24.

The writers contributing new works include two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, Regina Taylor, Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi and Carmelita Tropicana. Directors will include Tiffany Nichole Greene, Candis C. Jones, Rebecca Martinez, Taylor Reynolds and Tamilla Woodard.

Casting for Theater For One: Here We Are will be announced at a later date. Interested in participating? Head here.

