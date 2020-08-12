Sponsored
Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander & More Set for Benefit Reading of Judgment Day

by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 12, 2020
Patti LuPone
A virtual reading of Rob Ulin's Judgment Day will take place on August 22 at 7:30PM ET to benefit both Barrington Stage Company and The Actors Fund. The livestream, which will star Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, Santino Fontana and Michael McKean, will be available through August 25. Those interested in tickets can head here.

Directed by Matthew Penn, Judgment Day tells the story of Sammy Campo (Alexander), a deeply corrupt lawyer, who has a near-death experience in which he encounters a terrifying angel (Lupone) who threatens him with eternal damnation. In a desperate attempt to redeem himself, Sammy teams with a Catholic priest (Fontana), who is having his own crisis of faith. Together they debate the timeless questions of morality as they form an unlikely bond in this irreverent comedy.

The cast will also include Elizabeth Stanley, Loretta Devine, Josh Johnston, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Julian Emile Lerner, Justina Machado, Carol Mansell and Michael Mastro.

