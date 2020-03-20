Forget These Wide-Eyed Fears: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Perform Phan Favorites at Home

Like another Tony-winning composer stuck at home, Andrew Lloyd Webber has been drawn to the side of his piano. The seven-time Tony winner took to Twitter recently to entertain fans, posting videos of him playing “All I Ask of You” and “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from The Phantom of the Opera (and challenging Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play-off). While at the piano, Lloyd Webber shared a story about Phantom's creation: “With Phantom of the Opera, it’s the only show that I’ve ever been involved with—or ever will be involved with—where from the first preview on we never changed a note, except for one: the end of ‘Wishing You Were Somewhere Here Again,’” he said. Originally writing a more subtle ending to Christine’s 11-o’clock number, Lloyd Webber said he changed the last note to better suit the song’s rousing position in the show. Watch Lloyd Webber perform—without his dog?!?!—below.

I didn’t think I’d ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was ‘All I Ask Of You’ - ALW pic.twitter.com/NCSujNwBPd — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020