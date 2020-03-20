Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Forget These Wide-Eyed Fears: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Perform Phan Favorites at Home

Watch It
by Michael Appler • Mar 20, 2020

Like another Tony-winning composer stuck at home, Andrew Lloyd Webber has been drawn to the side of his piano. The seven-time Tony winner took to Twitter recently to entertain fans, posting videos of him playing “All I Ask of You” and “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from The Phantom of the Opera (and challenging Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play-off). While at the piano, Lloyd Webber shared a story about Phantom's creation: “With Phantom of the Opera, it’s the only show that I’ve ever been involved with—or ever will be involved with—where from the first preview on we never changed a note, except for one: the end of ‘Wishing You Were Somewhere Here Again,’” he said. Originally writing a more subtle ending to Christine’s 11-o’clock number, Lloyd Webber said he changed the last note to better suit the song’s rousing position in the show. Watch Lloyd Webber perform—without his dog?!?!—below. 

Andrew Lloyd Webber
View Comments

Related Shows

The Phantom of the Opera

from $29.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. Domestic Life Was Never Quite My Style: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform 'Dear Theodosia' at Home
  2. Broadway.com to Livestream All-Star Return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show on March 22
  3. Stars on Sondheim: Jessie Mueller Dreams of Playing a 'Scrumptious' Sondheim Role
  4. Broadway Dancers Are Teaching Personal At-Home Workouts Inspired by Their Shows
  5. Stars on Sondheim: Joanna Gleason Really Wants You to Read Page 92 of Finishing the Hat
Back to Top
Newsletters