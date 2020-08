A clever group of artists known as Creative Quarantine have joined forces to put the mask in The Phantom of the Opera's "masquerade." Their song "Mask-erade" imagines what Broadway's longest-running musical would sound like if it were written during a global coronavirus pandemic. Need health and safety guidelines set to a soaring score? Of course you do. "It's your right to protect those all around you." Put your mask upon your face, and enjoy the video below!