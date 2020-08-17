Tony Winners Chuck Cooper, Judy Kaye & More Set for The Theatre Will Survive Benefit

Broadway may still be on pause, but theater fans can listen to a brand new tune featuring a variety of stage favorites. Tony winners Chuck Cooper, Judy Kaye, Faith Prince, Paulo Szot and more are set to appear in The Theatre Will Survive—A Benefit for The Actors Fund, a new video premiering on August 31 at 7PM ET. The new song features lyrics by Michael Colby and music and orchestrations by Ned Paul Ginsburg. A live talk-back with the cast and creative team will take place after the video debut.

The video also features Christine Andreas, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Christina Bianco, Robert Cuccioli, Marc De la Cruz, George Dvorsky, Anita Gillette, Jason Graae, Ann Harada, Leah Hocking, Richard Jay-Alexander, Jeff Keller, Eddie Korbich, Michael McCormick, N’Kenge, Barry Pearl, Gabriella Pizzolo, Stephanie Pope, Courtney Reed, T. Oliver Reid, Steve Rosen, Jennifer Sanchez, Analise Scarpaci, Tony Sheldon and Ryan Silverman.

Tickets for the one-night event are $20, with all proceeds going to The Actors Fund. Click here to purchase a ticket.