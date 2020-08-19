Hugh Jackman May Be in Your Virtual Dance Class

Sponsored
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 19, 2020
Before the coronavirus crisis shut down Broadway theaters, Tony winner Hugh Jackman was scheduled to return to Broadway as Harold Hill in The Music Man this fall. The revival, which will also star Tony winner Sutton Foster, is now set to hit the stage at the Winter Garden Theater in April 2021. On August 18, Jackman appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about how he's using this extra time to prepare for the role. "I sing every day, it drives my kids crazy," he said . "I do singing lessons every week. I do dance lessons with our choreographer too." The demands of the role have also led to Jackman joining in on popular virtual dance classes: "Sometimes I do Broadway Dance Center." Hear that, hoofers? Although he says he "never has the camera on," there's a chance Jackman could end up in your dance class! Check out the full interview below.

