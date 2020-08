Girl From the North Country fans know that Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan's rendition of Bob Dylan's "I Want You" is a truly powerful one in the Broadway show, which was playing at the Belasco Theatre at the time of the shutdown. The number takes on an even more moving meaning during this time of social distancing. The show's stars teamed up (remotely of course) to perform the song. Enjoy their heavenly vocals and watch the full music video below.