Girl from the North Country Stars Colton Ryan & Caitlin Houlahan Offer a Soulful Take on Bob Dylan's 'I Want You'
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 21, 2018

We couldn't be more excited for the U.S. premiere of Girl from the North Country, the award-winning new musical currently in previews at off-Broadway's Public Theater. Written by Tony-nominated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring the music of hitmaker Bob Dylan, the show features a talent-packed cast of theater favorites. The Public has just released a moving music video featuring Dear Evan Hansen alum Colton Ryan and Waitress standout Caitlin Houlahan, who now star in Girl from the North Country, singing Dylan's iconic song "I Want You." Watch below and make plans soon to experience Girl from the North Country for yourself.

Girl From the North Country

Conor McPherson's acclaimed new work features the music of Bob Dylan.
Newsletters