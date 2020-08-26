Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Goin' Steady for a Great Cause! Watch This Adorable Performance of 'Telephone Hour' from Bye Bye Birdie

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 26, 2020

What's the word, hummingbird? Over 50 performers, including Octet Lucille Lortel award winner Kuhoo Verma, Broadway alum Jonathan Burke and more, teamed up to sing Bye Bye Birdie's "Telephone Hour." The video, which was directed by Devanand Janki, was introduced by original Bye Bye Birdie star Chita Rivera during the organization Live & In Color’s weekly online talk show Be Our Guest on August 26. “I wanted to present it including and centering around a BIPOC cast to give it a whole new resonance for 2020,” Live & In Color founder and artistic director Janki said. Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Learn more here, and enjoy the video below!

View Comments

Star Files

Jonathan Burke

Articles Trending Now

  1. Actors' Equity Approves Indoor Productions in New England
  2. Next to Normal Original Broadway Cast Reunion & More Announced for This Week's Stars in the House
  3. James Corden Shares Set Secrets From Working on The Prom Movie for Netflix
Back to Top