Acting Couple Hadley Fraser & Rosalie Craig to Star in New Musical Before After in London

Real-life couple Hadley Fraser and Rosalie Craig will perform together in Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman's new musical love story Before After. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair will perform at Southwark Playhouse with no live audience. The new show will be available to view via livestream for three performances on September 25 and 26.

“There is such uncertainty for our industry at the moment, so we’re trying to explore how theater can adapt to become more accessible and viable in the current climate," said director Matthew Rankcom. "By streaming this rehearsed reading in real time, we hope to re-capture some of the magic of live theater and allow our actors and their audience to forge a new kind of connection.”

In Before After, Ami (Craig) meets Ben (Fraser) by a tree on a beautiful hillside. She recognizes him instantly: they were once very much in love. But Ben doesn’t remember her at all. What went so terribly wrong in the past, and is there a chance that, in the present, these two lovers might just find their happy ever after, after all?

Craig earned a 2019 Olivier nomination for her performance as Bobbie in director Marianne Elliott's take on Company. She garnered a 2014 Olivier nomination for The Light Princess. Her additional stage credits include City of Angels, The Ferryman, As You Like It, Threepenny Opera, Becoming and more. Fraser's theater credits include The Antipodes, Saint Joan, City of Angels, Coriolanus, Long Day’s Journey Into Night and more.