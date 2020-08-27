Odds & Ends: Mj Rodriguez, Wendell Pierce Among Stars Set for HBO's Between the World and Me

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Stage Names Tapped for HBO Special Between the World and Me

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me was originally adapted and staged at the Apollo Theater in 2018, now it's gearing up to be a starry HBO special. The cast will include Mj Rodriguez, Wendell Pierce, Janet Mock, Angela Bassett, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Oprah Winfrey and more, according to Variety. Between the World and Me will combine elements of the Apollo Theater production, including readings from Coates’ book, and will once again be directed by Kamilah Forbes. The special, which is currently in production under COVID-19 guidelines, will debut this fall and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Applications Open for Broadway Advocacy Coalition Fellowship

As previously announced, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition has created an inaugural fellowship program. The BAC "Artivism" Fellowship will support artist activists using their tools to have an impact on the world around them, providing financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities and education workshops. The inaugural class of fellows will specifically support Black, female-identifying artist activists in the United States who are focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform and use narrative or stories in their work. The program will begin in December 2020 and run through May 2021. The nominating committee for the fellowship includes Zakiyah Ansari, Amber Iman, Andy Jean, Imani Mflame and Liza Jessie Peterson. Applications are due by September 22, 2020 at 11:59PM ET.

Get A Glimpse at Sharon D. Clarke in Award-Winning Play

Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke, who is set to star in the Broadway revival of Caroline, Or Change, can be seen alongside Celia Imrie in this excerpt from Es and Flo, Jennifer Lunn's award-winning play. Lunn won the Popcorn Writing Award, which carries a cash prize of £2,500, for the piece. Es and Flo explores the moving story of a lesbian couple that have secretly been in love and living together for over 30 years. Check out the clip below!

Godspell Extends at Berkshire Theatre Group

Praise be! Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell has extended its run through September 20. Godspell includes a cast of 10 and two stage managers. The regional company has agreed to safety features that include testing for Equity members and those who come in contact with them. This outdoor production is staged for 96 audience members. Head here for tickets and more info.

Daveed Diggs' Band Clipping Releases New Lyric Video

Clipping, an experimental hip-hop group co-founded by Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs, has released a fresh lyric video for their new song "Say the Name" from the upcoming album Visions of Bodies Being Burned. This marks the group's fourth studio album, which will be released on October 23. Check out the video below!

Hear ‘How Long’ from New Musical Suffragist

Shaina Taub’s new musical Suffragist explores the power and passion of the American women’s movement for voting rights, spotlighting a rarely told chapter in the ongoing struggle to achieve equality for all. In honor of Women’s Equality Day, stars from the show, including Nikki M. James, Phillipa Soo, Jenn Colella, Stephanie Hsu, Kim Blanck, Kuhoo Verma and more, offered a virtual performance of the number “How Long.” Check it out below!

P.S. Yes, International Dog Day was yesterday, but there's no doubt Andrew Lloyd Webber fans will be enjoying this adorable video until the end of time.