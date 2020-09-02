Watch the Trailer for The Boys in the Band on Netflix

Pop the bubbly and break out the birthday cake! The trailer for Netflix's new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking comic drama The Boys in the Band has arrived. Fans can spots the complete cast of the Tony-winning Broadway production repeating their work on-screen, including Emmy nominee Matt Bomer, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto, Emmy winner Jim Parsons, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells, three-time Tony nominee Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins and Charlie Carver. The movie will arrive on the streaming service on September 30, but enjoy the trailer below in the meantime.