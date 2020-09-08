The Cast of Be More Chill to Reunite This Week on Stars in the House

Will Roland & the cast of "Be More Chill" on Broadway (Photo: Maria Baranova)

Some fan-favorite reunions are in store for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Tuesday, September 8

9:30PM ET: Be More Chill reunion with Joe Iconis, George Salazar, Will Roland, Jason Tam, Britton Smith, Tiffany Mann, Katie Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Cameron Bond, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, Joel Waggoner and Stephanie Hsu.

Wednesday, September 9

8PM ET: Best of Stars in the House! Join Seth, James and Dr. LaPook to celebrate the 199th Episode with "best of" clips and special guest stars from the last six months!

Thursday, September 10

8PM ET: Help Seth and James celebrate their 200th episode with Night at the Museum film stars Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino, Owen Wilson, Hank Azaria and Steve Coogan.

Friday, September 11

8PM ET: Mamma Mia original Broadway cast reunion with Judy Kaye, Karen Mason, Louise Pitre and Tina Maddigan.

Saturday, September 12

2PM ET: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Penobscot Theatre Company: Hosted by John Siedenberg II with Bari Newport, Ben Layman and Tricia Hobbs.

Sunday, September 13

2PM ET: Plays In The House Teen Edition: Hastings Street by Barton Bund and Rick Sperling. Starring Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and special guests. Directed and choreographed by Carollette Phillips.

This schedule will be updated as information becomes available.

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.