Watch Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal & More Rent Alums Perform 'Will I?' for Be An Arts Hero

A slew of stage favorites joined forces for a moving performance to promote support and awareness for Be An Arts Hero, a grass roots campaign composed of arts and culture workers, unions and institutions pushing the Senate to allocate relief to the arts and culture sector of the economy. Original Rent cast members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia as well as countless alums of the iconic show, including Aaron Tveit, Adam Chanler-Berat, Adam Kantor, Annaleigh Ashford, Caissie Levy, Eden Espinosa, Jeremy Kushnier, Jordan Fisher, Michael McElroy, Norbert Leo Butz, Skylar Astin and many more, performed "Will I?" Learn more about Be An Arts Hero here, and watch the performance below.