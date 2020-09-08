Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal & More Rent Alums Perform 'Will I?' for Be An Arts Hero

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 8, 2020

A slew of stage favorites joined forces for a moving performance to promote support and awareness for Be An Arts Hero, a grass roots campaign composed of arts and culture workers, unions and institutions pushing the Senate to allocate relief to the arts and culture sector of the economy. Original Rent cast members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia as well as countless alums of the iconic show, including Aaron Tveit, Adam Chanler-Berat, Adam Kantor, Annaleigh Ashford, Caissie Levy, Eden Espinosa, Jeremy Kushnier, Jordan Fisher, Michael McElroy, Norbert Leo ButzSkylar Astin and many more, performed "Will I?" Learn more about Be An Arts Hero here, and watch the performance below.

View Comments

Star Files

Annaleigh Ashford

Skylar Astin

Norbert Leo Butz

Adam Chanler-Berat

Jordan Fisher

Adam Kantor

Jeremy Kushnier

Caissie Levy

Adam Pascal

Anthony Rapp

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Aaron Tveit
View All (12)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal & More Rent Alums Perform 'Will I?' for Be An Arts Hero
  2. Back to the Future Musical Set for West End Bow in May 2021
  3. So Big! Ben Platt to Headline Dear Evan Hansen Film, with Julianne Moore & Danny Pino Completing Cast
Back to Top