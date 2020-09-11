Odds & Ends: Kristin Chenoweth Creates New MFA Program at Oklahoma City University

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Get Schooled By Tony Winner Kristin Chenoweth

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth has partnered with her alma mater Oklahoma City University to co-found a new Master of Fine Arts program. Focusing specifically on screen acting, the the two-year intensive will begin January 2021. The first year, students will be living in Los Angeles at OCU's School of Theatre-Los Angeles location with courses delivered by OCU faculty and guest industry practitioners. Students will spend the second year in London, in partnership with the U.K.’s Academy of Live & Recorded Arts. The program will feature 13 courses (with occasional instruction by Chenoweth), which will provide its students with industry internship placement, hands-on guidance from agents and seminars by development directors from leading production companies. To find out more, look here.

Blindspotting, Starring Jasmine Cephas Jones, Gets the Greenlight

Jasmine Cephas Jones, who audiences can enjoy in the original cast of Hamilton on Disney+, previously shared that she would be starring in the TV series Blindspotting, which is based on the movie written by Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs and his longtime collaborator Rafael Casal. Variety reports that the spinoff series has officially been greenlit at Starz. The half-hour dramedy will star Jones as Ashley, who she played in the film. The show centers on Ashley moving in with her partner Miles' mother and half-sister after he is incarcerated. Casal will serve as showrunner in addition to playing the recurring role of Miles.

Lloyd Suh Earns 2020 Horton Foote Prize

The 2020 Horton Foote Prize has been awarded to Lloyd Suh for his play The Chinese Lady. Over 70 theaters throughout the country were invited to submit a produced or unproduced play for consideration. Awarded since 2010, the biennial prize is named in honor of the late playwright and recognizes excellence in American theater. Suh will be presented with $50,000 and a limited edition of Keith Carter’s iconic photograph of Foote, which is found in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Shoshana Bean Releases EP Selah

Broadway beltress Shoshana Bean has released a new EP Selah. She announced the news on Instagram on September 10. "My loves, I give you a tiny little piece of my messy heart, a small offering during this strange and painful and beautiful moment in time," she wrote. "I hope you can sit in the uncomfy spaces between and enjoy the unpredictability of this life ride." The EP features three songs: "Try to Remember," "The Other Side," and "Purple Rain." Check out how to listen to the album here.