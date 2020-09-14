West End Revival of Good, Starring David Tennant, Announces Dates & Venue

As previously reported, the West End revival of C.P. Taylor’s Good, starring David Tennant and directed by Dominic Cooke, has been postponed until the spring of 2021 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The production was originally scheduled to begin previews on October 6 and officially open on October 14 at the Playhouse Theatre. The play will now run at the Harold Pinter Theatre beginning on April 21, 2021 through July 17. Opening night is set for April 27.

Good is set just as World War II is about to begin. John Halder (Tennant), a decent, intelligent, music-loving German professor, finds himself swept away into a movement that crescendos toward an unthinkable finale.

Tennant's stage credits include Don Juan in Soho, Richard II, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing and Lobby Hero. His film credits include Mary Queen of Scots, You Me & Him, Mad to Be Normal, Fright Night, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Bright Young Things. In addition to his performance on Doctor Who, he has been seen on television in Deadwater Fell, Good Omens, Criminal and There She Goes.