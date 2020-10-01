Sponsored
Daphne Rubin-Vega with her real-life son Luca & husband Tommy Costanza on Netflix's "Social Distance"

See Daphne Rubin-Vega, Danielle Brooks & More in the Trailer for Social Distance

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 1, 2020

The trailer for Netflix's corona-centric Social Distance, an eight-episode anthology series, has arrived. Produced remotely and set during the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis, the cast of Social Distance includes two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (and her real-life son Luca and husband Tommy Costanza), Tony nominee Danielle Brooks (and her mother LaRita Brooks), acting couple Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker as well as Broadway alums Okieriete Onaodowan, Michael Mulheren, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Steven Weber, Rana Roy, Ali Ahn and Ava Demary. Get a sneak peek at the show below, and get ready for it to premiere on Netflix on October 15.

