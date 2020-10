Broadway audiences are eagerly waiting to catch Tony winner Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill in the upcoming revival of The Music Man, but in the meantime, they can see—well, a whole lot of him. The star appears in a new commercial for R.M. Williams boots, and let's just say Jackman is taking the clause to "only wear the boots" very seriously. The ad also includes stage star David Harris as an executive getting an eyeful. Watch below!