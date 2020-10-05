See Heidi Schreck in Action in What the Constitution Means to Me Film

After playing a twice-extended Broadway run, audiences can stream Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me. A filmed version of the stage production will premiere on October 16 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Captured by director Marielle Heller during the play's final week on Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me stars Schreck telling the true story of putting herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution and tracing the document's impact on women's bodies. See Schreck, along with Mike Iveson, Rosdely Ciprian, and Thursday Williams, in action in the first full trailer below!