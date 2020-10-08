Watch Bernadette Peters & More Broadway Luminaries Perform 'Sunday' in Times Square

There was no blue, purple, yellow red, water and it wasn't even Sunday, but over two dozen performers wearing protective face shields, took to the red steps in Times Square for a surprise performance of "Sunday" from James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George.

Sierra Boggess and more perform (Photo: Azita Panahpour for NYCNext)

Bernadette Peters, who starred in the original Broadway production of Sunday in the Park with George, was among the vocalists who participated. The event also included Andrew Rannells, Erika Henningsen, Sierra Boggess, Brandon Victor Dixon, Eden Espinosa, Javier Muñoz, Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, Jennifer Damiano, Carolee Carmello, Jason Gotay, Telly Leung, Norm Lewis, Stark Sands, Andréa Burns, Ari’el Stachel, Charl Brown, Danielle Chambers, Casey Clark, Kris Coleman, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Lucia Giannetta, Marcus Paul James, Zonya Love, Anastacia McCleskey, Jon Eric Parker, Kris Roberts, Desiree Rodriguez, Eliseo Roman, Ben Roseberry and Virginia Woodruff.

The volunteer organization NYCNext organized the inspiring event, entitled A Moment for Broadway, which was directed by Tom Kitt and Michael McElroy and produced by Blake Ross, Holly-Anne Devlin, Bryan Perri, Mary Page Nance, and Julia Levy. The arrangement of the song was provided by McElroy, the leader of the Tony-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices who appeared in the most recent revival of Sunday in the Park with George, along with James Sampliner and Tony winner Billy Porter. McElroy addressed passers-by before the performance, saying, "This song represents where Broadway has been and where Broadway is going. I look at this song as being about our community." Enjoy the performance below!