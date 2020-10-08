Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Bernadette Peters & More Broadway Luminaries Perform 'Sunday' in Times Square

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 8, 2020
Michael McElroy conducts Broadway performers, including original "Sunday in the Park" star Bernadette Peters
(Photo: Azita Panahpour for NYCNext)

There was no blue, purple, yellow red, water and it wasn't even Sunday, but over two dozen performers wearing protective face shields, took to the red steps in Times Square for a surprise performance of "Sunday" from James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George.

Sierra Boggess and more perform (Photo: Azita Panahpour for NYCNext)

Bernadette Peters, who starred in the original Broadway production of Sunday in the Park with George, was among the vocalists who participated. The event also included Andrew Rannells, Erika Henningsen, Sierra Boggess, Brandon Victor Dixon, Eden Espinosa, Javier Muñoz, Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, Jennifer DamianoCarolee Carmello, Jason Gotay, Telly Leung, Norm Lewis, Stark Sands, Andréa Burns, Ari’el Stachel, Charl Brown, Danielle Chambers, Casey Clark, Kris Coleman, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Lucia Giannetta, Marcus Paul James, Zonya Love, Anastacia McCleskey, Jon Eric Parker, Kris Roberts, Desiree Rodriguez, Eliseo Roman, Ben Roseberry and Virginia Woodruff.

The volunteer organization NYCNext organized the inspiring event, entitled A Moment for Broadway, which was directed by Tom Kitt and Michael McElroy and produced by Blake Ross, Holly-Anne Devlin, Bryan Perri, Mary Page Nance, and Julia Levy. The arrangement of the song was provided by McElroy, the leader of the Tony-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices who appeared in the most recent revival of Sunday in the Park with George, along with James Sampliner and Tony winner Billy Porter. McElroy addressed passers-by before the performance, saying, "This song represents where Broadway has been and where Broadway is going. I look at this song as being about our community." Enjoy the performance below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NYC Next (@nycnext) on

View Comments

Star Files

Kate Baldwin

Sierra Boggess

Carolee Carmello

Gavin Creel

Jennifer Damiano

Brandon Victor Dixon

Erika Henningsen

Telly Leung

Norm Lewis

Javier Muñoz

Bernadette Peters

Andrew Rannells

Stark Sands
View All (13)

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2020 Tony Awards Nominations Will Be Announced on October 15
  2. Ryan Murphy Says The Prom Film is '25 Percent' Different From Broadway Hit; See First Look
  3. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
Back to Top