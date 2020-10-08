2020 Tony Awards Nominations Will Be Announced on October 15

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart is set to announce nominations for the 74th Annual Tony Awards. The news will be announced live on the Tony Awards YouTube Channel on Thursday, October 15 at 12:00PM ET.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize Broadway’s magnificent work of during the 2019-2020 season,” said Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League in a joint statement. “Our Broadway community has been incredibly resilient during this difficult time, and we look forward to paying tribute to the performers and artists.” The Tony Awards are presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League.

The Tony Awards Nominating Committee will meet to vote on this year’s nominations on Tuesday, October 13. As previously announced, this year's Tony Awards are set to take place digitally this fall, with exact dates to be announced.

A Tony winner for his turn as Genie in Aladdin, Iglehart's impressive Broadway resume includes Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme, Memphis, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.